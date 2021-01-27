Texas Instruments projects strong industrial, auto demand

Texas Instruments Inc. gave a bullish forecast for the current quarter, signaling that demand is rebounding for semiconductors for vehicles, personal electronics and industrial use. Sales will be US$3.79 billion to US$4.11 billion and profit is expected to be US$1.44 to US$1.66 a share in the period ending in March, the company said Tuesday in a statement. On average, analysts predicted profit of US$1.33 a share and sales of US$3.58 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.