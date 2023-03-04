(Bloomberg) -- Italy and the United Arab Emirates adopted two declarations of intent to work on a strategic partnership and to boost their cooperation on green energy during a visit by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Italian premier met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, and adopted a declaration on a strategic partnership “to define lines of action for future relationships,” said people familiar with the issue who asked not to be named because the details aren’t yet public.

A second declaration focused on reinforced cooperation ahead of COP 28, the UN climate conference that will be held in Dubai starting Nov. 30, the people said.

Eni SpA and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) also signed a strategic agreement to accelerate emissions reduction and strengthen cooperation on the clean energy and sustainability sectors, the Italian company said in a statement on Saturday.

Since being elected in 2022, Meloni has sought closer energy links with North Africa and the Middle East as a way to diversify away from Russian gas imports in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Her state visit follows this week’s trip to New Delhi, where Italy agreed to deepen its energy and defense cooperation with India.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.