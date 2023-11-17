Italy Unlikely to Ratify EU Bailout Fund Until Stability Pact Is Done, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government is unlikley to ratify the European Union’s bailout fund until there’s more clarity on the bloc’s new fiscal rules, Finance Ministry Undersecretary Federico Freni said.

“Before the final decision on the stability pact we will not make any decision on ESM,” Freni said in an interview. “When we will know what is agreed on the Stability Pact, then the government and parliament will look at ESM.”

The European Stability Mechanism bailout fund has been politically toxic in Italy for years, with successive governments unable to approve its reform, and detractors arguing that using it would increase the risk of a restructuring of the nation’s mammoth public debt.

The fund was set up in 2012 to help euro-area economies in exchange for strict reforms. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has said in the past that Italy will never tap it.

All other euro-zone members have already ratified the revamped fund, but there’s still no timeline for Italy’s parliament to do so. The country’s European peers have asked Meloni to approve the backstop even if she doesn’t plan to use it so as to allow other countries access.

Meanwhile EU countries are ramping up efforts to find an agreement over new fiscal rules for the bloc before the end of the year. The Stability and Growth Pact limiting debt and deficits that bind the euro zone’s eclectic economies was suspended during the Covid pandemic and energy crisis to allow governments spending leeway.

The rules come back into force on Jan. 1, but capitals want to put in place a new system that takes into account country specific issues. There is however still no agreement on just how much leeway to allow each country and when and whether to make exceptions.

