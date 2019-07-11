(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s populist coalition has agreed to put forward a senior adviser to Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini as the country’s representative on the European Commission, according to a senior government member.

Salvini’s choice is Giancarlo Giorgetti, 52, who’s sought to steer the administration away from a head-on clash with Brussels over paying for campaign promises, said the official, who declined to be named discussing confidential talks.

Both Premier Giuseppe Conte and fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio have accepted Salvini’s pick, the official said, adding that the government is targeting the competition portfolio for Giorgetti, who’s also cabinet undersecretary.

Giorgetti has emerged as a key strategist for Salvini’s rightist League party since the government was sworn in a year ago. In last year’s clash with the commission over Italy’s 2019 budget, Giorgetti argued for limiting the deficit target.

Read more: Draghi’s Man in Rome Shows Populists Alert to Budget Backlash

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco are among those who’ve had contacts with Giorgetti, according to government and League officials.

In recent months, Giorgetti has grown increasingly hostile to the League’s alliance with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and, alongside other party lieutenants, he’s unsuccessfully lobbied Salvini to try to force early general elections.

Giorgetti would likely be succeeded as cabinet secretary by Nicola Molteni, currently a junior minister at the Interior Ministry, which is headed by Salvini. Spokespeople for Conte, Salvini and Di Maio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Salvini earlier this week tapped Lorenzo Fontana, a veteran European lawmaker, to be Italy’s new minister for European affairs. The move sidelined Alberto Bagnai, a leading critic of the single currency who has roiled financial markets with his attacks on Brussels.

