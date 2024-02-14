Italy Wants to Lure New Major Carmaker in Blow to Stellantis

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government is aiming to attract a new major carmaker to Italy, a move aimed at pushing Stellantis NV to invest more in the country.

“We back the arrival of a second producer,” Industry Minister Alfredo Urso told lawmakers Wednesday. “It is a project we have been working on for months with meaningful talks with foreign partners.”

Read More: Stellantis CEO Hits Back at Meloni, Says Italy EV Jobs at Risk

The remarks come amid rising tensions between Rome and the Dutch-based carmaker which owns brands including Fiat, Maserati and Alfa Romeo. The company, led by Carlos Tavares, has attracted criticism for its plans to seek investment opportunities outside Italy.

Urso said Wednesday that if Stellantis keeps shifting production investments outside Italy the state could redirect a €6 billion ($6.4 billion) automotive fund.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.