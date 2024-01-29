(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s privacy regulator said OpenAI Inc.’s ChatGPT tool and techniques used to gather users’ data are in breach of the country’s privacy laws.

The finding, announced in a statement Monday, follows a probe opened by the authority last March, and was notified to the artificial intelligence company.

In its statement, the Italian body said that “the acquired elements can indicate one or more violations of the EU regulations”. OpenAI has 30 days to respond to the finding.

San Francisco-based OpenAI is backed by Microsoft Corp., which along with Alphabet Inc.’s Google has been using artificial intelligence to enhance their products.

