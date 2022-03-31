(Bloomberg) -- Italy is considering a plan to boost military spending by about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), a move that could stoke tensions within Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s ruling coalition.

The government may expand funding for the military this year as part of measures to allocate 2% of its output to the defense sector by 2028, two people familiar with the proposal said.

A final decision has yet to taken, the people added, asking not to be named discussing the issue. A spokesperson for the Italian government declined to comment.

Draghi will unveil a new economic and financial strategy document for 2023 to 2025 next week, and Italy’s growth forecast is set to be slashed to below 3%, the people said.

The document is expected to refer to the need to spend more on defence without giving an exact figure and take into account the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as the continued support of European Union recovery funds.

Draghi’s intention to make good on a commitment to NATO partners to increase military spending to 2% of gross domestic product has been criticized by former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who leads the Five Star Movement, the largest party in Italy’s parliament.

During Conte’s governments, Italy’s defence budget rose from 21 billion euros in 2018 and to 24.6 billion euros in 2021.

Draghi met with Conte earlier this week and told him that Italy intends to respect its spending commitment to the military alliance and that political stability is at stake. Draghi then met President Sergio Mattarella to discuss the potential impact on the government of going ahead with his plan.

