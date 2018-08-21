(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government is considering involving state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA in a public takeover of the highway concession now held by Atlantia SpA’s Autostrade per l’Italia, according to people familiar with the matter.

A role for the state lender is just one possible option Giuseppe Conte’s government is considering and the plan is still very preliminary, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters.

One possibility is for CDP to eventually acquire a controlling stake in Autostrade, the people said. It’s unclear whether Atlantia’s controlling Benetton family would be open to such a solution, or whether there have been any talks. Another option is to follow through with threats to revoke the concession following the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa that killed 43 people last week, and hand it to ANAS, the government’s road operator.

Deploying CDP, which manages 420 billion euros ($484 billion) in assets, would offer the populist government a solution that meets pledges to allow the state to take over operations while stopping of short of full nationalization, a step that could unsettle investors already concerned at budget-busting rhetoric and Italy’s lukewarm commitment to the euro.

Spokespeople for the Italian treasury and CDP weren’t immediately available to comment. CDP, whose holdings include stakes in energy company Eni SpA and Telecom Italia SpA, is controlled by the Italian treasury with an 83 percent stake.

The government sent a formal dispute letter dated Aug. 16 to the company starting the process of ending the concession after the bridge collapse last week. Conte stepped up pressure on Atlantia on Tuesday, telling Corriere della Sera newspaper that an initial disaster-relief offer of 500 million euros in aid to victims and the community is “certainly modest,” and that the company “could quadruple or quintuple that” to about 2.5 billion euros.

Atlantia owns a majority stake in Autostrade. Allianz and Silk Road bought a 12 percent holding last year, valuing the business at about 14.8 billion euros, according to Mediobanca analysts. The remainder would be worth 13 billion euros, based on the Mediobanca calculation.

Italian Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli have been threatening Atlantia with nationalization of Italian toll roads, privatized since the late 1990s. Di Maio’s coalition partners from the League party have been less strident. Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said Monday that he “is not convinced that state management of highways would be more efficient.”

Autostrade is the largest toll-road operator in Italy, controlling about half the country’s toll roads. According to its concession agreement, the government should compensate the company to terminate the contract before its expiration in 2038, but penalties and damages would offset the amount due. Autostrade’s liabilities and assets would then be transferred to the government.

