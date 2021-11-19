Italy Will Benefit From the Breakdown of Global Supply Chains

(Bloomberg) -- Italy is set to benefit from the shortening of supply chains around the world, according to the chief economist of state-backed lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA.

“Italy can become the go-to supplier for European industrial champions,” economist Andrea Montanino said at a conference on Friday.

The pandemic, Montanino added, has only accelerated the already ongoing breakdown of global networks into three main regional trade hubs -- China, Europe and the U.S. Disruptive events like the blockade of the Suez canal earlier this year show that “long supply chains are no longer convenient.”

