(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faces a setback over her promise to raise €3 billion ($3.2 billion) in fresh taxes from the banking industry after some of the country’s biggest lenders said they will avoid paying the levy.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA followed rival UniCredit SpA in announcing that, instead of paying the recently enacted tax, it will opt to keep a higher amount internally as a capital cushion. Those two moves mean that more than €1.2 billion in taxes won’t accrue to Rome. A third lender, Mediobanca SpA, said Thursday that it will also opt out.

“The bank tax is setting up to produce zero revenue for the state,” Italian lobby group Unimpresa said in a release. “The trend is consolidating, and it’s an unsatisfactory result for the government.”

Even though Meloni has publicly set a target for the measure, lower-than-expected inflow won’t affect the country’s coffers, as her government wasn’t counting on the funds to finance its upcoming budget.

Lenders don’t have to pay the tax if they add 2.5 times the amount owed to their capital reserves instead.

While the Italian law was initially shaping up to become the biggest banking tax haul across the European Union, several other member states have unveiled similar plans. Proposals introduced over the past two years are supposed to bring in a total of more than €6 billion in 2024 for governments, according to a Bloomberg News tally of their various estimates.

Those levies have been growing increasingly popular as governments seek to plug budget holes in the face of rising borrowing costs. Many politicians argue that banks have benefited disproportionately from the rapid pace of interest rate increases while being slow to share the windfall with consumers.

However, the final number may ultimately be substantially lower as several governments have already been forced to change their tax plans multiple times in the face of considerable backlash, sometimes leading them to also revise estimates of how much in revenue they expect to generate from the new levies. Sweden essentially rejected a proposal altogether that got put forward by an opposition party.

The windfall tax in Italy has met with opposition too. Introduced over the summer, it has progressively been watered down, not least because its announcement triggered a steep drop in bank shares.

It’s not the first time an Italian government has fallen short on an initial target to tax companies. Former Premier Mario Draghi’s administration raised just over €500 million through a windfall levy on energy companies’ capital gains, after expecting to bring in about €10 billion.

Read More: Italy’s Windfall Profits Tax on Banks Spooks Markets

Meloni’s tax was structured to estimate how much banks have benefited from European Central Bank rate increases, by comparing net interest income for this year with levels from two years ago, and charging a 40% levy on most of the difference. The total amount owed is capped at 0.26% of risk-weighted assets, a regulatory metric of balance sheet size.

For banks, opting out of the levy carries the advantage of not affecting shareholder remuneration, Andrea Lisi, an analyst at Equita, wrote in a report after Intesa’s decision.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio and Cassa di Risparmio di Bolzano SpA CEO Nicola Calabro have indicated that their lenders, too, may choose to retain the money rather than hand it over to the government.

“The bank tax was a political gesture, to attract voters more than funds,” said Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffe, professor of business strategy at Milan’s Bocconi University. “Politicians chose a populist message with no financial and legal basis, and this is the result — more votes, zero money.”

--With assistance from Chiara Remondini and Giovanni Salzano.

(Adds context about tax plans in other EU states from fifth paragraph)

