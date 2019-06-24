(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s populist government has an extra week to get its act together to avert an infringement procedure by the European Union.

An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions are private, said that no decision on triggering the process would be taken this week, to give Italy more time to come up with sufficient commitments to bring down its deficit and debt.

Italy’s efforts are being jeopardized by divisions within the coalition, with Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio clashing over Salvini’s push to slash taxes. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Finance Minister Giovanni Tria have pledged that Italy will respect EU budget rules.

But the official warned that what Italy has so far offered isn’t enough to stop Brussels from starting a so-called excessive deficit procedure, something that would most likely happen on July 2. That’s the latest possible date for the EU’s executive arm to propose the process before finance ministers meet July 8-9.

Italian bonds opened higher after the Financial Times reported, citing two EU officials, that the commission won’t formally trigger the procedure during a Tuesday meeting.

