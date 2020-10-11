(Bloomberg) --

Italy’s government is considering reinforcing measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic as daily infections surge.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and some members of the ruling coalition reviewed additional measures Saturday including restrictions on private parties, amateur sport activities and social gatherings, according to SkyTG24. Members of the medical and scientific committee will meet with government officials Sunday to identify curbs that can be approved as soon as Monday, according to the Italian broadcaster.

European countries from Spain to Ukraine posted record gains in coronavirus cases in recent days. In Italy, new cases rose Saturday for a fifth day, reaching 5,724, the most since late March. That’s well above the previous seven-day average of 3,409.

Earlier this month, the government extended emergency powers to Jan. 31 and made wearing face masks outdoors compulsory nationwide.

