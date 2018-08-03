(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds slumped for the third day ahead of a budget meeting between the country’s populist leaders and the finance minister.

Ten-year yields broke above 3 percent for the first time in nearly two months following a report by La Stampa newspaper that the gathering would take place at 11 a.m. Central European Time. Frictions between Finance Minister Giovanni Tria and Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio have rattled Italy’s debt market since the formation of the country’s government.

Italian bonds have been the euro-area’s laggards this year as the country’s new government has spooked investors with its anti-European Union rhetoric and plans for fiscal expansion. The League-Five Star Movement coalition has outlined plans to cut taxes as well as provide a basic income for the poorest. Newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore had reported the budget meeting was to have taken place on Thursday.

“The known tensions between Tria and the two deputy PMs mean that the stakes are high for this meeting,” said Antoine Bouvet, an interest-rate strategist at Mizuho International Plc. “This sort of headline risk justifies holding tail-risk trades, such as curve flatteners.”

Yields on 10-year government debt rose as much as 14 basis points to 3.05 percent in London, with the spread over those on their German peers rising 15 basis points to 260 basis points. The yield on two-year securities climbed as much as 29 basis points to 1.27 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Ainger in London at jainger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Anil Varma

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.