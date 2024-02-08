(Bloomberg) -- ITC Ltd., an Indian conglomerate whose biggest revenues come from tobacco, fell to its lowest level in nearly nine months after its largest shareholder British American Tobacco Plc said it’s considering to sell its stake in the company.

The shares fell 4% to 414.55 rupees after going ex-dividend Thursday. BAT holds about 29% stake in the tobacco-to-hotel conglomerate.

“We have been actively working for some time on completing the regulatory process required to give us the flexibility to monetize some of our shareholding,” BAT Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco said in a statement. The British tobacco company’s shares gained as much as 7.7%, the biggest intraday advance since March 2020.

“After the sharp run-up in ITC last year, there are very few near-term positives,” said Sachin Bobade, an analyst at Dolat Capital Market Ltd. “Hence any news on stake sale by BAT will weigh on shares.”

Shares of ITC more than doubled in three years to end of December 2023. BAT, which has been a shareholder in the company since early 1900s, and is subject to regulatory restrictions on its stake, according to the statement.

