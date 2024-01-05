Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce Steps Down After Two Years in Role

(Bloomberg) -- North Sea oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy Plc said Chief Executive Officer Alan Bruce is stepping down after two years in the role.

Bruce oversaw the UK company’s initial public offering in 2022, and last year took a final investment decision to proceed with Britain’s controversial Rosebank field. There’s no successor in place to take the helm.

Bruce is leaving to “pursue new opportunities,” the Aberdeen-based company said Friday in a statement. The board will start the search for a new CEO “as soon as possible,” with Chief Financial Officer Iain Lewis assuming the role on an interim basis.

