(Bloomberg) --

UK oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy Ltd. is downsizing its ambitions for a listing that was in line to be London’s biggest initial public offering this year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Ithaca, which was initially discussing raising as much as $1 billion, is now considering seeking roughly half that amount amid volatile markets, the people said. It plans to start taking orders as soon as Wednesday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The company, a unit of Israel’s Delek Group Ltd., has said it plans to sell at least a 10% stake through the IPO. It has been getting positive feedback from potential investors and is confident it can push ahead with the offering, one of the people said.

Ithaca hasn’t finalized precise terms of the IPO, and details could still change depending on demand and market conditions, the people said. A representative for Delek referred queries to an Ithaca spokesperson, who declined to comment.

Even at a reduced size, Ithaca’s offering would likely rank as the second-largest listing in London this year, trailing only the $757 million that Chinese wind turbine maker Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. raised through a little-used stock connect program, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A number of companies across Europe are tempering their valuation expectations to attract new investors as accelerating inflation, higher interest rates and the threat of a global recession deter potential IPO buyers.

London listings in particular have been in short supply, with investors pulling away from Britain amid the fallout from changing economic plans. In recent weeks, investment trusts Welkin China Private Equity Ltd., Independent Living Reit Plc and the Sustainable Farmland Trust Plc have all suspended UK listing plans.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are leading the Ithaca offering as joint global coordinators. HSBC Holdings Plc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are working on the deal as joint bookrunners.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.