ITV Beats Estimates on Demand for Shows and Ads
(Bloomberg) -- ITV Plc sales rose more than expected in the first quarter as a post-pandemic rebound in advertising continued alongside demand for content from streaming giants.
- Total advertising revenue rose more than expected to 468 million pounds ($577 million), versus the 454 million-pound average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
- ITV Studios revenue also beat estimates to 458 million pounds versus an expected 404 million pounds.
Key Insights
- ITV’s shares plunged after last quarter’s earnings after it announced a heavier-than-expected investment in a new streaming platform called ITVX, which is due to launch in the fourth quarter.
- Since then, Netflix Inc. shares followed suit as it lost subscribers, and hinted at introducing an advertising-funded tier, which would sharpen its competition with London-based ITV.
- ITV is seen as a likely possible suitor for Channel 4, the state-owned UK broadcaster that the British government is planning to privatize.
Market Context
- ITV shares have fallen 39% in the year to date, versus a 1.9% fall in the FTSE 100 Index.
- Of 17 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 9 rate the stock Buy, 6 Hold and 2 Sell.
