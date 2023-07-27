(Bloomberg) -- ITV Plc Chief Executive Officer Carolyn McCall said the first half of 2023 is “the worst advertising recession that we’ve seen since the global financial crisis,” during a call with reporters on Thursday.

Britain’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster earlier said its total ad revenue fell 11% to £811 million ($1.05 billion) in the first half of the fiscal year, driven by a drop in linear television advertising. That was in line with the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

ITV shares rose 4.17% to 72.46 pence at 9:45 a.m. in London.

Ad weakness and investments in streaming service ITV X meant first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization fell 52% to £153 million. Sales at its ITV Studios arm came in ahead of expectations, and the company maintained its dividend. It said advertising in the second half of the year would be helped by the Women’s Football World Cup, the Rugby World Cup, and a relaunch of reality show Big Brother.

The results show ITV’s mix of business “is improving rapidly — it was able to deliver close to flat growth in the first half despite a steep decline in linear advertising given growth in studios and digital,” JP Morgan Chase & Co analyst Daniel Kerven wrote in a note to clients.

