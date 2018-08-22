(Bloomberg) -- Teenage girls wave socks and lip balm in the air as a crowd of 1,000 vies for the attention of Adam Collard and Eyal Booker, two stars of British reality TV hit “Love Island.”

The pair duck and weave among the adoring throng in a race to gather the items, one of the games played at Love Island Live, broadcaster ITV Plc’s first meet-and-greet event for fans of a show, held this month in London.

“They love the idea of falling in love,” said Jennifer Arundale, 46, explaining the program’s popularity while her 12-year-old daughter queued for selfies with the cast. “Coming to meet them is very exciting.”

Events like Love Island Live, which cost 35 pounds ($45) per person to attend, are part of ITV’s effort to create new revenue streams as it battles a decline in traditional TV advertising and the rise of streamers such as Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. It may also help solidify ITV’s relationship with fans to keep the “Love Island” fever alive and translate into larger audiences next season, while boosting revenue from the broadcaster’s other money-raising efforts from the show.

Chief Executive Officer Carolyn McCall wants to grow sales from ITV’s direct-to-consumer business, which also includes products like tours of the set of “Coronation Street,” the world’s longest-running TV soap, to 100 million pounds by 2021, compared to 65 million pounds currently. ITV sells items featured in “Love Island” and has a range of product-placement deals and partnerships.

“It’s an increasingly important area for us,” said William van Rest, ITV’s director of commerce and ventures, who organized the event and oversees sales of “Love Island”-branded merchandise like water bottles and makeup bags. “Viewers absolutely love our brands and love interacting with them.

The value of an event like “Love Island Live” -- which drew about 3,600 attendees -- extends beyond ticket sales, van Rest said. Fans sharing pictures on Twitter and Instagram maintains a buzz around the show and encourages others to want to come in the future, he said.

Reality TV shows rely heavily on how fans relate to the stars themselves, rather than a scripted plot. Meet-and-greets like “Love Island Live,” although a first for ITV, are commonplace in the world of YouTube stars, with online video conventions like Viacom Inc.’s VidCon in Anaheim, California attracting more than 30,000 fans to see celebrities hosting panels and selling merchandise. VidCon London will be held in February.

Whether such efforts can meaningfully shift the dial for ITV is another question. Investors are likely to remain more focused on ITV’s ad sales and production unit ITV Studios, given their much greater importance to the broadcaster’s finances, said Matthew Bloxham, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

“I don’t think you’d describe it as a game-changer,” he said. “But given ad revenues are under pressure, you’ve got to push on every door you can.”

ITV may look to roll out Love Island Live nationwide in the coming years, with Van Rest describing the event in London as an experiment and not disclosing its profitability.

“It takes time to build,” he said, as fans queued for photos with Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer and Ministry of Sound summer hits blared in the background. “Next year, who knows? Suddenly we’re opening up opportunities.”

