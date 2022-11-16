Ivanka Trump Says She Won’t Be Part of Father’s 2024 Campaign

(Bloomberg) -- Shortly after her father announced that he was running for president in 2024, Ivanka Trump said she would not be taking part in the campaign.

“This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said in a statement posted on Instagram Tuesday night. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, played a major role in both of his previous campaigns and went on to serve as White House advisers.

Her father declared his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination on Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort, a week after many of his anointed candidates were defeated in the midterm elections.

After his loss in the 2020 election, Ivanka Trump and Kushner moved to Florida and bought a $32 million property in Miami from the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

Earlier this year, she testified to the House committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Contrary to her father’s repeated claims, she said she accepted that there was no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election and that her father had lost.

A clip of her testimony was played during a committee hearing in June. Kushner was also interviewed by the committee.

“I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of our administration’s accomplishments,” Ivanka Trump said on Instagram.

