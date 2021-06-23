(Bloomberg) -- An Ivory Coast court convicted and sentenced opposition leader Guillaume Soro to life in prison for endangering state security.

The court in the commercial capital, Abidjan, convicted Soro on Wednesday after he was tried in absentia. The state charged him with plotting a coup after a seven-minute recording surfaced in December 2019 in which he allegedly told an unknown interlocutor that weapons and key people were positioned in strategic locations.

Soro, 49, resigned as speaker of the National Assembly in 2019 to create his own political platform. His conviction in absentia on embezzlement charges last year blocked his plan to run for president.

The former prime minister and ex-rebel leader has been living in exile for the past two years.

