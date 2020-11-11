(Bloomberg) --

Ivory Coast’s main opposition wants all criminal charges against opposition politicians lifted and detainees released before engaging in talks with President Alassane Ouattara to ease tensions in the world’s top cocoa producer.

The Democratic Party of Ivory Coast has also demanded that security forces be withdrawn from the house of its leader, Henri Konan Bedie, it said in a statement Wednesday. It wants to help pick a mediator before any talks with the government can occur, it said.

Ivorian authorities last week arrested opposition leaders, including Bedie’s ally, Pascal Affi N’Guessan, who now faces terrorism and murder charges over calls for a civil disobedience campaign and a transitional government. Bedie, whose home had been surrounded by police until Wednesday, does not face charges, according to the government.

Last month’s election has inflamed tensions in the West African nation, where the opposition and the government have been in a dispute. Ouattara, 78, secured a third term after garnering 94.3% of ballots, while his nearest rival obtained 2% of the vote, after the main opposition parties boycotted the election, arguing that the constitution barred the incumbent from serving more than two terms.

