(Bloomberg) --

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara doesn’t see a move to the eco currency happening for at least another three years.

The leader of the world’s top cocoa producer, who’s seeking re-election next month, was answering questions at the end of a four-day visit to the Marahoue region in the central west of the country.

“We know that the eco cannot be put in place this year because of Covid and the difficulties we have in the different states,” he told reporters Saturday. “We think it will be difficult to get back into the 3% deficit for two or three years so personally I don’t see the eco arriving before three to four years.”

Last December, the West African Economic and Monetary Union bloc of eight mostly French-speaking countries agreed to start phasing out the seven-decade-old common CFA franc this year. Ivory Coast is the biggest economy in the union.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.