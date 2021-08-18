(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has tested negative after recovering from Covid-19.

Ouattara, 79, started his self-isolation earlier this month after coming into contact with a positive case. He received treatment and subsequently recovered, his office said in a statement late Wednesday.

“The President of the Republic calls on Ivorians and people living in Ivory Coast to get vaccinated, while continuing to respect safety protocols to help fight the pandemic,” Secretary General in the Presidency Abdourahmane Cisse said in the statement.

