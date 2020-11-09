(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast cocoa crops are benefiting from good growing conditions, but tensions following last month’s presidential election are hurting the supply chain in the world’s top producer.

A favorable mix of rain and sunshine aided crops in the past week, though supplies to ports have been disrupted as opposition supporters barricaded roads across the country to protest Alassane Ouattara’s re-election.

“Cocoa trees are doing well and continuing their cycle of maturity, but there has been no cocoa commercial activity in our region since the elections,” said Kassoum Ouedraogo, a farmer in the western town of Tai. “The situation was tense and now we are afraid as cocoa buyers no longer come to the area due to security concerns.”

Ivorian farmers sent 78,655 tons of cocoa to ports last week, down about 11% from a week earlier, according to a person familiar with government data.

Here’s a summary of conditions for cocoa crops elsewhere in West Africa:

Ghanaian Cocoa

Heavy showers in the past week helped small pods to flower and develop, said David Soffo, a farmer in Yakasi-Newtown in the country’s southwest.

Cameroon Downpours

Persistent rains prevented farmers from harvesting ripe pods and creating space for new ones to develop, according to Mathilda Ebenki, a grower in the southwestern town of Muyuka. The worsening Anglophone crisis has also hampered farming activities.

Nigerian Harvest

Harvesting is progressing well and the main-crop season may extend into January if weather conditions remain favorable, said Loveday Kalu, a farmer near Umuahia in the southeast. In parts of the southwest, late rains delayed harvesting, which started on most farms about three weeks ago.

