(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast said all 15 members of a new electoral commission have been named as part of preparations for presidential elections in 2020.

The West African country’s National Assembly in July passed a law to reduce the number of members of the commission to 15 from 17, saying it would be more balanced. Opponents argued that the bill favored the ruling alliance, but their appeal was rejected.

The opposition and ruling party each got to appoint three members, government spokesman Sidi Toure told reporters Wednesday. President Alassane Ouattara and the interior minister also got to name a representative each, while civil-society groups have six members.

