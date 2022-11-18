(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast capped the prices of basic food items to curb inflation in the West African nation.

The government set price ranges for rice, sugar, milk, tomato paste, pasta, beef and palm oil, it said on its website Friday.

The price of these goods “cannot exceed, all taxes included, the prices mentioned in the annex of the inter-ministerial decree,” the government said. Non-compliance is punishable by law and the price list is subject to review by the authorities.

The decree comes after the state deployed hundreds of officials last month to monitor and record the cost of consumer goods in the country. Annual inflation in Ivory Coast slowed to 6.2% in October, from 6.3% in September, although price-growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages surged 9.6% from a year earlier.

The Bank of West African States, which regulates the financial sector of Ivory Coast and seven other countries that share the same currency, raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5% in September. The bank sought to curb inflation in the monetary union, which at the time had reached 8.1%, compared with an average annual inflation rate of 3.6% in 2021.

The West African CFA franc has been pegged to the euro since 1999 -- an arrangement that requires these economies to keep inflation in check. Neighboring countries, which aren’t part of the monetary union, such as Nigeria and Ghana, saw annual inflation accelerate, respectively, to 21.1% and 40.4% in October.

