(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast said a 2,350 billion CFA francs ($4 billion) deal announced by China Railway Construction Corp. for the building of houses in the West African nation doesn’t exist.

The Chinese infrastructure builder said in a July 2 statement it secured a contract for the building of 50,000 housing units with the state-owned Construction and Real Estate Management Company of Ivory Coast in the commercial capital, Abidjan. The transaction represents about 3.8% of the company’s revenue, it said.

“The Ministry of Housing Construction and Urbanism wants to make a firm denial of this information,” the government said in a statement on Thursday. “Such a contract never existed.”

The size of the West African nation’s economy is about $40 billion.

