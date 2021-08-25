(Bloomberg) --

A Guinean woman who tested positive for Ebola in neighboring Ivory Coast has recovered from the disease, as the search for contact cases continues, a health official said.

“We performed two biological tests on the patient, which were both negative in an interval of 48 hours,” Serge Eholie, head of Ivory Coast’s infectious diseases department, told reporters late Tuesday. “She is therefore declared cured.”

Earlier this month, the world’s top cocoa producer confirmed its first Ebola case in more than 25 years, when the woman who traveled overland from Guinea presented with symptoms at a hospital in the economic capital, Abidjan.

Health authorities said finding all of the contact cases along her more than 1,500-kilometer (932-mile) journey is proving difficult, but the search continues, with 1,420 people including health-care workers having been been vaccinated in the meantime.

