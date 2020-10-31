(Bloomberg) --

Ivorians began voting on Saturday in presidential elections the main opposition parties have urged their supporters to boycott because President Alassane Ouattara is seeking a third term in office.Ouattara, 78, looks to be a shoo-in for re-election. He runs against independent candidate Bertin Konan Kouadio, who received less than 4% of ballots in 2015. While Ouattara’s former ruling coalition partner, ex-President Henri Konan Bedie, 86, and Pascal Affi N’Guessan, the leader of a smaller opposition party, appear on the ballot paper, they’ve asked voters to stay away because they consider the third-term bid unconstitutional.

Bedie backed Ouattara in a second-round vote in 2010 and again in 2015, but the two fell out two years ago when Ouattara first said that a new constitution adopted in 2016 reset the clock and allowed him to seek another mandate. Bedie wanted a candidate from his own Democratic Party of Ivory Coast to succeed Ouattara.The run-up to the elections has been marred by sporadic violence that the government has blamed on the opposition calling for a civil disobedience campaign. At least 16 people were killed in the town of Dabou, 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of the commercial capital, Abidjan, earlier this month. The government has deployed about 35,000 security agents nationwide.

Worst Crisis

Even so, there are concerns about unrest in the country that experienced its worst crisis in the wake of the 2010 presidential elections. That conflict, which left more than 3,000 people dead, was triggered by ex-President Laurent Gbagbo’s refusal to acknowledge he had lost to Ouattara. The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, said in a statement this week that her office “will continue to closely monitor the situation” in Ivory Coast.

Affi N’Guessan is loyal to Gbagbo, whose candidacy was rejected by the Constitutional Council because he was sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison for looting the central bank during the conflict.

About 7.5 million of the country 26 million people are registered to vote, with polling stations scheduled to close at 6 p.m. local time.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.