(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast’s eurobonds rallied after the nation’s credit score was lifted by Moody’s Investors Service, which cited the resilience of the economy and rising private sector investments.

The company on Saturday raised the West African nation’s rating one level to Ba2, two levels below investment grade. The upgrade helps Ivory Coast join South Africa as the highest rated sovereign in sub-Saharan Africa after Botswana. The outlook was moved to stable from positive, according to a Friday statement.

Yields on all of Ivory Coast’s dollar bonds were falling Monday. The yield on debt maturing in 2028 declined 11 basis points to 7.24%, notching the biggest one-day drop since Jan. 19 and taking it to the lowest level in nearly a month. The improvement continues a trend of falling yields on the dollar debt of the world’s largest cocoa producer, with its notes due 2033 down around 237 basis points since reaching record highs in April 2022.

Ivory Coast “is today one of the most attractive countries on the continent which continues to show robust long-term prospects,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement following the ratings announcement.

Moody’s forecasts the $70 billion economy will expand 7% until 2026 led by private sector investment. Foreign direct investment into the nation rose 15% in 2022 while neighboring Nigeria saw an outflow.

The upgrade comes amid “increasing resilience and diversification of Ivory Coast’s economy, which is underpinned by robust growth prospects and rising competitiveness,” analyst Elisa Parisi-Capone wrote.

The credit assessor also touted to fiscal consolidation efforts under the current program with the International Monetary Fund as well as the government’s debt management. The nation sold its first dollar bond in almost seven years in January.

Read more: Ivory Coast Gets $8 Billion in Demand for Sale of Eurobonds

Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings score the country a notch lower than Moody’s and assign it a stable outlook.

--With assistance from Baudelaire Mieu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.