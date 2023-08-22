(Bloomberg) -- Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo wants his rights to vote and run for office restored after being pardoned last year.

Gbagbo, who spent nearly a decade in the Hague facing trial for crimes against humanity over his role in a civil war that claimed more than 3,000 lives, returned to the country in 2021 after being acquitted by the International Criminal Court.

His rival and successor, President Alassane Ouattara, pardoned him in December without restoring his civic rights. This is an “injustice,” Gbagbo told reporters in the commercial hub, Abidjan, Tuesday.

The world’s biggest cocoa producer will hold its next presidential polls in October 2025, the first vote since Ouattara secured a controversial third term in office. The West African nation’s constitution limits presidents to two consecutive mandates.

The 2020 elections were boycotted by the main opposition, the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast, whose leader, Henri Konan Bedie, died earlier this month, making Gbagbo the country’s leading opposition figure.

“I’ll be in politics until I die,” 78-year-old Gbagbo said. “It’s the only job I know how to do.”

Gbagbo no longer “has the desire to be president,” but his party could still convince him to change his mind, he said.

His African People’s Party is set to participate in next month’s regional and municipal council elections, ending a longtime boycott for all Gbagbo allies.

