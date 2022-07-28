(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA made a second oil and gas discovery offshore Ivory Coast in less than a year, raising the country’s profile as a producer and increasing by about 25% the fossil fuel resources found in the area.

The Baleine field now holds an estimated 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of associated gas following the drilling of an exploration well in block CI-802, the Italian energy major said in a statement.

The find was made about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of a discovery announced by the company in September in an adjacent block.

Operator Eni owns 90% of CI-802, with the remainder belonging to state-run Petroci Holding. The partners have interests in six other deepwater blocks off the coast of the West African nation, which has until now struggled to draw oil and gas investors due to a lack of large discoveries. Its output, which stood at 37,179 barrels of oil a day in 2019, according to the most recent government figures, is dwarfed by neighbors such as Nigeria -- the continent’s largest producer -- and Ghana.

The latest find “validates the potential of the Ivorian sedimentary basin,” Oil Minister Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly said Thursday in a separate statement.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa grower, is edging closer to its ambition of developing its extractive industries, but potential developments will straddle a period of surging oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as a movement away from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy.

This second discovery “confirms the extension” of the Baleine field, Eni said. A third well is planned and the first oil expected in the first half of 2023.

