(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast retained Finance Minister Adama Coulibaly and Budget Minister Moussa Sanogo in a smaller cabinet, Secretary General in the presidency Abdourahmane Cisse told reporters Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani also kept his role in the world’s top cocoa producer.

President Alassane Ouattara’s brother, Tene Birahima Ouattara, was made substantive defense minister, having held the post in an acting capacity since the hospitalization and subsequent death of Hamed Bakayoko. Bakayoko was both defense minister and prime minister until his death last month.

There are 37 ministers and four secretaries of state in the new cabinet, compared with 41 ministers and six secretaries of state in the previous cabinet.

