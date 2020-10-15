(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast’s main opposition leaders called on voters to boycott Oct. 31 elections, heightening tensions in the world’s top cocoa producer.

President Alassane Ouattara’s main opponents, Henri Konan Bedie and Pascal Affi N’Guessan, have asked their supporters to withdraw their participation from any activity linked to the elections, including the vote itself, Affi N’Guessan told reporters Thursday. He spoke on behalf of both candidates in Abidjan, the commercial capital.

The opposition wants the “ruling party to agree to meet with all political forces” to discuss their concerns about the vote, Affi N’Guessan said. “This electoral process is illegal because it does not meet any international criteria,” he said.

The West African nation is headed for a tense election amid growing opposition against Ouattara’s bid to extend his 10-year tenure by an additional five years, following the death earlier this year of his chosen successor, Amadou Gon Coulibaly. At least 14 people died in clashes after Ouattara announced his plan.

“Our supporters must abstain from participating, both with regard to the distribution of electoral cards and the electoral campaign,” Affi N’Guessan said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.