(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast may announce the appointment of a new prime minister next week, government spokesman Sidi Toure said.

“The new prime minister will be made known after April 1, if not before,” Toure told reporters Wednesday after a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital, Abidjan.

President Alassane Ouattara appointed Patrick Achi as acting premier earlier this month after Hamed Bakayoko was flown out of the country for medical treatment. Bakayoko died March 10, less than year after succeeding Amadou Gon Coulibay, who also died in office last year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.