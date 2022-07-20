(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast raised an alert for the Marburg virus after neighboring Ghana this week announced the West African nation’s first outbreak of the highly infectious hemorrhagic disease.

The warning comes in response to a “high risk of spreading,” the Ivory Coast health ministry said in a statement. Any suspected cases should be immediately flagged, the authorities said, calling for careful sample collection and transit protocols.

Ghana’s outbreak so far has involved two unrelated patients who died after showing symptoms including diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting. They sought treatment at the same hospital within days of each other and the nature of their illness was confirmed by lab tests. Ivory Coast shares a largely unsurveillanced 447-mile (719 km) border with Ghana.

While the World Health Organization said it’s supporting a national investigative team in Ghana, it’s also alerting neighboring countries considered high risk.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.