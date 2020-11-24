(Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking past Ivory Coast’s political upheaval, rewarding the nation with lower borrowing costs for maintaining business-friendly economic policies.

The world’s leading cocoa producer is marketing euro-denominated bonds for the first time this year, with price guidance for the 1 billion euro ($1.19 billion), 12-year deal set at around 5.25%, down from an initial target of 5.5%. That compares with the 5.875% the country paid when it sold 850 million euros of similar maturity in October last year.

President Alassane Ouattara and his main political rival have started talks to ease tensions over last month’s election, mired in violence as opposition parties disputed the constitutionality of the president’s third-term bid. Investors appear confident Quattara’s government will maintain policies that helped fuel annual economic growth of at least 7% since 2012, his first full year in office.

“The risk in Ivory Coast has been political succession of Ouattara and that’s been pushed back a little bit now,” Stephen Bailey-Smith, a Kolding, Denmark-based investment strategist at Global Evolution, said by phone. “The sentiment has been much warmer in the last couple of weeks so the timing is much better now.”

Short Supply

Ivory Coast’s return to the international market is the first by a sub-Saharan African country since February, before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Price guidance for the Ivorian deal reflects the dearth of supply of new high-yielding sovereign debt, according to Bailey-Smith.

“Issuers who come on the market now are likely to benefit from the demand that is out there,” he said. “Now that the market is opened up, the low-grade rated sovereigns are able to come back at a price that is perceived as sustainable.”

Ivory Coast, which is rated six levels below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service and a step lower by Fitch Ratings, hired BNP Paribas SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Standard Chartered Plc tomanage the sale.

