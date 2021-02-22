(Bloomberg) -- A ship that docked at Ivory Coast’s main port of Abidjan Sunday was isolated with its crew after several cases of Covid-19 were reported on board.

The port of Abidjan is one of the main exit points for exports of cocoa, of which Ivory Coast is the world’s top producer. It also handles most of the goods entering and exiting landlocked Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Medical authorities are “evaluating the epidemiological situation” to limit contamination on board and to prevent the virus from spreading outside the vessel, according to a health ministry statement.

Authorities acted after receiving a request for a “security stopover,” it said. A health ministry spokesman reached by phone Sunday couldn’t say how many cases had been detected on the ship or from where it had departed.

The West African nation reported more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 186 deaths as of Feb. 21.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.