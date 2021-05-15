(Bloomberg) --

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi returned to the country late Friday after being hospitalized in France, according to a statement from his office.

Achi, 65, was evacuated to Paris earlier this week when he complained of fatigue.

“I’m feeling good,” Achi told state-owned broadcaster RTI after arriving back in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s commercial capital. “I’ve come back in good shape to get straight back to work. We have a lot to do.”

Achi in March succeeded former Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, who died of cancer in Germany earlier that month after being evacuated from Ivory Coast in February. Bakayoko had taken over from Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died in July after returning from a trip to Paris for treatment of a heart condition.

READ: Ivorian Premier Hospitalized in France for Post-Surgery Care

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.