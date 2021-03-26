(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast’s president named Patrick Achi as prime minister of the world’s biggest cocoa grower, the third person to hold the post in the past year after the death of two predecessors.

Achi’s appointment was announced in a statement read by Fidele Sarassoro, President Alassane Ouattara’s chief of staff, at a media briefing Friday in the commercial capital, Abidjan.

“The president has asked him to propose a new government in the next few days,” Sarassoro said.

Achi takes over from Hamed Bakayoko, who died of cancer in Germany on March 10 after being evacuated from Ivory Coast last month. Bakayoko succeeded Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died in July after returning from a trip to Paris for treatment of a heart condition.

Achi is a 65-year-old technocrat who’s served as secretary-general in the presidency for the past four years. He rose to prominence after siding with the ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace when the party’s coalition with the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast ended in 2018.

Achi is an elected official, having recently won a seat in parliament for his native Adzope, in the country’s southeast.

