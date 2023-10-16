(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara appointed a new prime minister in a government reshuffle that’s come two years ahead of presidential elections.

Ouattara has asked Robert Beugre Mambe, who was governor of the district of Abidjan, the country’s commercial hub, to nominate his ministers “as soon as possible,” the presidency’s secretary general Abdourahmane Cisse said in a statement on Monday.

Mambe replaces Patrick Achi who had held the post since 2021 in the world’s biggest producer of cocoa.

A cabinet change had been expected since Ouattara announced that he would be naming new ministers after local and senatorial elections. Ivorians voted last month for mayors, senators and regional presidents in polls that the ruling party won comfortably.

