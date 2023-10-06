(Bloomberg) -- Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara removed his prime minister and dissolved his cabinet following the ruling party’s landslide victory in local elections.

Prime Minister Patrick Achi and all the other ministers have been removed by executive decree, the General Secretary to the Presidency Abdourahmane Cisse said in a statement Friday.

Ouattara expressed his gratitude for the service of the ministers who will remain in office until a new prime minister is appointed, the statement said.

Technically, Achi and some of his ministers could be brought back into the new government.

A cabinet reshuffle had been expected since Ouattara announced that he would be naming new ministers after local and senatorial elections. Ivorians voted last month for mayors, senators and regional presidents in polls that the ruling party won comfortably.

The performance of Ouattara’s RHDP party is seen as a sign of popular support ahead of presidential elections set to hold in 2025.

