(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi was evacuated to France for medical tests, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Achi, 65, was flown to Paris on Tuesday after suffering fatigue, the people said, declining to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak to the media. Bakary Sanogo, director of the Government Information and Communication Center, didn’t answer a call to his mobile phone or respond to a text message seeking comment on Thursday.

President Alassane Ouattara appointed Achi as prime minister of the world’s largest cocoa producer in March. He took over from Hamed Bakayoko, who died of cancer in Germany earlier that month after being evacuated from Ivory Coast in February. Bakayoko had succeeded Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died in July after returning from a trip to Paris for treatment of a heart condition.

Achi tested positive for Covid-19 last year and was the first person to be inoculated when the West African nation began a vaccine program in March.

