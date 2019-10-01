(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast, the world’s biggest cocoa producer, raised the guaranteed pay for its farmers by 10% after a recovery in global prices.

The West African nation increased the so-called farmgate price to 825 CFA francs ($1.37) per kilogram for the bigger of the two annual harvests that begins on Tuesday, Lambert Kouassi Konan, president of cocoa regulator Le Conseil du Cafe-Cacao, told reporters in the commercial capital, Abidjan. Minimum pay was 750 francs per kilogram for the last main crop.

New York futures have risen by almost a fifth over the past 12 months, a second year of gains on forecasts of a fairly balanced market after huge surpluses in 2017. Ivory Coast, which usually sells almost all its cocoa prior to start of the season, uses the value of these forward-sale deals to determine farmers’ pay.

While the nation is increasing farmers’ pay a second straight year, it still falls short of the 1,100 francs per kilogram that was set for the 2016-17 main crop. Ivory Coast and neighboring Ghana, the second-biggest grower, are banking on a mutual strategy to levy a premium of $400 per ton to increase growers’ compensation from October next year as both nations head for presidential elections in the last quarter of 2020.

Ghana is expected to announce its new farmgate price later on Tuesday.

