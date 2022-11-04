(Bloomberg) -- Dock workers at Ivory Coast’s port of San Pedro will remain on strike until their demand for wages to be tripled are met, threatening shipment of cocoa from the world’s top producer of the chocolate ingredient.

The workers began the strike Oct. 24, demanding that their pay be increased to 105 CFA francs per bag of cocoa from 35 CFA francs per bag, Michel Youkou, secretary-general of the the National Federation of Dockers, said by phone.

“Several truckloads of cocoa are parked in front of the warehouses and are not unloaded,” Youkou said. “The port of San Pedro is paralyzed.”

A surge in global commodity prices, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a stronger dollar, is driving prices across most developing countries and lowering disposable incomes. The CFA franc has lost 13% of its value against the dollar this year.

Ivory Coast’s agriculture minister was set to travel to San Pedro over the weekend, his office said late Friday.

“Our main concern is to ensure that the strike doesn’t reach Abidjan,” Yves Kone, the head of Ivory Coast’s Coffee and Cocoa Council, said by phone, referring to the nation’s commercial center.

(Adds detail on government official traveling to meet dockers.)

