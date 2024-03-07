(Bloomberg) -- Top cocoa grower Ivory Coast expects its upcoming harvest to shrink this season, threatening to further deepen a global shortfall that has sent prices soaring to a record.

The country’s regulator sees the mid-crop, which officially starts in April and is the smaller of two annual harvests, totaling 400,000 to 500,000 tons, according to people familiar with the forecast who asked not to be identified. That compares with 600,000 to 620,000 tons a year earlier. Output has been hindered by adverse weather and a lack of fertilizers.

While the bulk of Ivory Coast’s cocoa output comes from the main crop, this year’s mid-crop is becoming increasingly important after poor weather across West Africa caused prices to surge. The International Cocoa Organization expects a global shortage to widen this season and the rally risks making chocolate more expensive as manufacturers pass on costs to consumers.

Weather in the coming months will be crucial for how the crop fares. The regulator’s projected range includes 500,000 tons under an optimistic scenario and 400,000 tons under a pessimistic outlook, the people said. The projections were made at the end of February following a survey.

Le Conseil du Cafe-Cacao, the regulatory body, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cocoa futures have more than doubled in the past year in New York. They reached a record high of $6,677 a ton earlier this week.

Like the main crop, the mid-crop has been hit by bad weather. A mix of flooding, strong winds and dryness from the seasonal dusty Harmattan winds — alongside a shortage of inputs such as fertilizers — have curbed the harvest.

Beans from Ivory Coast’s mid-crop, which ends in September, are typically sold to local grinders, who process them into products used in confectionery.

