(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast is starting construction this month of a tower in its commercial capital, which is looking to become Africa’s tallest building.

Abidjan’s 283-meter (935 feet) ‘F tower’ seeks to clinch the title from the Great Mosque of Algiers, the project manager Besix Group said in a statement Monday.

The current holder was completed in 2019, peaking at 265 meters. But it’s a race to the top with Cairo’s Iconic Tower, which is expected to be 385-meters high and is already under construction.

The project is an Ivorian government initiative, in partnership with Abidjan-based PFO Africa, the project’s designer and developer, and Belgium’s Besix, which is also executing the structural works.

