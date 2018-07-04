(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly will appoint a new cabinet after the presidency announced the resignation of the government as the main political alliance is increasingly divided over the nomination of its candidate in the 2020 presidential elections.

Coulibaly was immediately reappointed to his post and has been asked to form a government with members of the ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace coalition and civil society, Patrick Achi, the presidency’s secretary-general, told reporters Wednesday in the commercial capital, Abidjan. He did not give a reason for the decision.

The announcement comes as the two main political parties in the ruling coalition, which are also the country’s biggest political groups, are split over who gets to field the potential successor of President Alassane Ouattara. A plan to turn the alliance into a single party has been delayed until after the elections because the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast said last month it wants to appoint its own coalition candidate.

