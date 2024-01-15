(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast will become the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to issue a eurobond after a nearly two-year hiatus.

The world’s largest cocoa producer will issue a new eurobond next week, President Alassane Ouattara said in the commercial capital Abidjan on Monday. He did not provide details on the size of the planned issue.

Nations in sub-Saharan Africa have been effectively locked out of international debt markets since the US Federal Reserve began raising interest rates aggressively in 2022 to fight high inflation.

The last time sub-Saharan African countries spent a full year without a single international bond sale was 2009, in the midst of the global financial crisis.

